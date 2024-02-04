Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 1063931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

