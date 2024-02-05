1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 528,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 420,873 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,035,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,572,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

