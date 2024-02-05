10,133 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

