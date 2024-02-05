11,505 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $187.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.81. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

