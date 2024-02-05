115,771 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

MAR stock opened at $245.12 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $246.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

