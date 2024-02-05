13,194 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

O opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

