13,850 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1765 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

