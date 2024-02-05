1,636 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 110,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

