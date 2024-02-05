198,676 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

