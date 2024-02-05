2,000 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $70.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.