23andMe (ME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million.
23andMe Stock Performance
Shares of ME opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 23andMe by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 23andMe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
