23andMe (ME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 47.68% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of ME opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at 23andMe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $27,754.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,280,349 shares in the company, valued at $921,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 115,644 shares of company stock valued at $91,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 23andMe by 22.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in 23andMe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.