24,064 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,123.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,129.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,014.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $927.27.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

