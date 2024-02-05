24,559 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Acuity Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $239.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $244.16.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

