2,599 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 41.4% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 210,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 61,563 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.67 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

