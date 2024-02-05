3,575 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $8,411,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

