37,308 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $17,283,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

