3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $94.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $119.23.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

