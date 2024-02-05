4,500 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,170,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,912,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $61.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

