7,014 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $93.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $68.69 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

