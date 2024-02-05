717 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $152.22 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $152.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

