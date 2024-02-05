744 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

