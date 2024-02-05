7,649,420 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,649,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of CRH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.0 %

CRH stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.