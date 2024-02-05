7,950 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 143,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 266,369 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 553,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

