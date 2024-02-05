91,713 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,713 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.