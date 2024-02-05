91,713 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,713 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,976,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ADSK opened at $256.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $259.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.
In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
