925 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

