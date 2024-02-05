AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

