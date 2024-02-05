AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of ABBV opened at $168.67 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. The company has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

