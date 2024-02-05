AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

NYSE ABBV opened at $168.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

