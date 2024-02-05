abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in AES were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.41%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

