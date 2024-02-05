Acadian Timber (ADN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Acadian Timber to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:ADN opened at C$16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.97.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.