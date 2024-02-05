Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acushnet worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

