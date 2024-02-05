Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

