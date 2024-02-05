Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adient Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Adient
In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
About Adient
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
