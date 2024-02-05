Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.