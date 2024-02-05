Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

