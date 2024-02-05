Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

