Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.97. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

NYSE:APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.10.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

