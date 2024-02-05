Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.10.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

