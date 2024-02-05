Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.03. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$13.35 and a 52 week high of C$20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total value of C$187,000.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 242,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,507 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

