Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$22.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$22.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.
AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
