Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,394,600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,242,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

