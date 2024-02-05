Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

