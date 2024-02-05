Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,218 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $11,213,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 92,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

