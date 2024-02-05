Amalgamated Bank Acquires 729 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Shares of MRNA opened at $97.50 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

