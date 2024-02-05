Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,603 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 223.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $208,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $230,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $61.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

