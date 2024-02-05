Amalgamated Bank Acquires 9,490 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

