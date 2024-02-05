Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 441,820 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

