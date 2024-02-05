Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,561,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $410,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DLR opened at $144.49 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

