Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of RPM International worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

