Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $214.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

